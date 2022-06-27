7,254 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,986,000 after purchasing an additional 134,436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,931,000 after purchasing an additional 140,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter.

IVE opened at $140.27 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.45.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

