98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, June 23rd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

98532 has a 52 week low of C$12.04 and a 52 week high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) ( TSE:KMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$77.46 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

