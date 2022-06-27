A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $2,364,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 220,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $55.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

