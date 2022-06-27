ABVC BioPharma (ABVC) & Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) is one of 944 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ABVC BioPharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ABVC BioPharma $360,000.00 -$12.84 million -1.50 ABVC BioPharma Competitors $1.85 billion $250.15 million -2.40

ABVC BioPharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ABVC BioPharma. ABVC BioPharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABVC BioPharma’s peers have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of ABVC BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of ABVC BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ABVC BioPharma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABVC BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A ABVC BioPharma Competitors 2634 12334 38467 607 2.69

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 115.44%. Given ABVC BioPharma’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ABVC BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares ABVC BioPharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABVC BioPharma -2,145.77% -287.25% -148.54% ABVC BioPharma Competitors -3,133.64% -1,451.80% -9.12%

Summary

ABVC BioPharma peers beat ABVC BioPharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About ABVC BioPharma (Get Rating)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage. It has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation; and collaboration agreements with BioHopeKing Corporation and BioFirst Corporation. The company is based in Fremont, California. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. is a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

