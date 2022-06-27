Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $370.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $455.00 to $370.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $360.03.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $299.37 on Friday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.94. The company has a market cap of $189.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

