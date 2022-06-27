Acute Angle Cloud 1-Day Volume Tops $393,180.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,218.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,216.47 or 0.05733032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00027664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00270725 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.50 or 0.00600892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00079837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.78 or 0.00540960 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

