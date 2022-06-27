Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives $13.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.03.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAVVF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.25 to C$12.75 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.59. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 90.22%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

