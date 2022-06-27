Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.06 on Friday. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Advaxis alerts:

About Advaxis (Get Rating)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.