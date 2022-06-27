Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.06 on Friday. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.15.
