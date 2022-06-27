AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,276,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,628 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 84.61% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF worth $54,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SENT opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

