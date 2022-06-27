AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 625,489 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,020,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,489 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.68% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $161,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $48.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.