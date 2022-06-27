AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 729,814 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 371.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729,814 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $155,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $137.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.00. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

