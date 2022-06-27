AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,109 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $34,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after buying an additional 7,037,773 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,172 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,026 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF opened at $32.04 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.