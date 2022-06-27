AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 128,408 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,408 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

T opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

