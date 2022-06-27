AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,769 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $43,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $55.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.36.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

