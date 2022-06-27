AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.46% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $44,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,010,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,762,000 after buying an additional 116,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after purchasing an additional 378,526 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,042,000 after purchasing an additional 44,876 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,348,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,632,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,245,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,317,000 after purchasing an additional 77,239 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $118.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.32. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $132.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

