AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $49,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 188.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 14,444 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $315.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

