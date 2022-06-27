AE Wealth Management LLC Has $102.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $102,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 34,501 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $116.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.36 and its 200-day moving average is $129.63. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

