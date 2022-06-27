AE Wealth Management LLC Has $225.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,414 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.60% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $225,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $130.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.95. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

