AE Wealth Management LLC Has $30.48 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $30,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 177,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,750,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 126,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,989,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $232.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.63. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

