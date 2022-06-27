AE Wealth Management LLC Has $55.06 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 9,562.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728,651 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.72% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $55,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,040,815 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $27.26 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $33.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28.

