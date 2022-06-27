AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,881 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $36,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Bank of America by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.31 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $260.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.