AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $94,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $344.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.61. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.