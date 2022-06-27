AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 38,560 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 528,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $65,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,084,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $115.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

