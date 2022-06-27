AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 563,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,736 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $61,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.93 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.65.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

