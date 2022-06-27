AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,788 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,788 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $40,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,246,000 after buying an additional 93,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,900,000 after acquiring an additional 165,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,940,000 after acquiring an additional 118,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $94.27 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

