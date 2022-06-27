AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives $70.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AER. StockNews.com downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,957,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,421,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,919 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,111,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,040,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,171,000 after purchasing an additional 145,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AER opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.15.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

