AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on July 15th

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Shares of AFC Gamma stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.26.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 57.13% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, CFO Brett Kaufman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 21,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $334,691.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,363,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,146,191.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 87,783 shares of company stock worth $1,380,633. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 18.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 42.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 66.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

