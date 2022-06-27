AI Doctor 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (AIDOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. One AI Doctor coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 135.9% higher against the dollar. AI Doctor has a market cap of $30,090.49 and $2.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

