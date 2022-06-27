Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Increased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $252.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

