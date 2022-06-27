Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

Several research firms recently commented on ALRM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $177,198.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 453,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,775,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,861 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,056.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.46.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

