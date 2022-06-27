Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $1.73 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up about 1.3% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Centene by 23.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,078 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Centene by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,007,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,076,000 after buying an additional 64,734 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 31.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNC opened at $82.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.54. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $89.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,740 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

