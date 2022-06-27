Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Director Martin Joseph Joyce Acquires 4,323 Shares

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) Director Martin Joseph Joyce purchased 4,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $15,044.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,405.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $214.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALDX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.