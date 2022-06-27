Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Ally Financial stock opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

