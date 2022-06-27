Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,820.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $124,261.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,764.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,454 shares of company stock worth $603,037 over the last three months. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $664,952,000 after buying an additional 419,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,196,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,873,734 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,517,000 after buying an additional 100,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,362,649 shares of the software’s stock valued at $152,155,000 after buying an additional 32,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $55.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -309.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.71. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.16 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

