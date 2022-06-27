Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,247 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 489.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $43.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.