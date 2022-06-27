Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $56.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

MO opened at $43.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. Altria Group has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

