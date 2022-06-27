Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Evercore ISI

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Amazon.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.07.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $116.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day moving average is $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.