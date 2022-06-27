American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Evercore ISI

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.47% from the stock’s previous close.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $22.48.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,551 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,854,000 after buying an additional 27,046 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $2,378,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,658 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

