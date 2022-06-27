American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Increased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.21.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $261.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.96. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.