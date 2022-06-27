American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $175.22 Average PT from Analysts

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $148.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

