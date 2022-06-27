American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Purchases $419,500.00 in Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AMWD opened at $45.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.38. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $760.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.97.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 481,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 173,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

About American Woodmark (Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.