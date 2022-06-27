AMMO (POWW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of POWW stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. AMMO has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Get AMMO alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWW. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AMMO by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AMMO by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 418,345 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMMO by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AMMO by 626.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AMMO by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.72% of the company’s stock.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company also owns GunBroker.com, an auction site that supports the sale of firearms, ammunition, and hunting/shooting accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.