Analysts Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Target Price at $39.05

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 target price on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of AR opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,017,352 shares of company stock worth $35,404,600 over the last 90 days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

