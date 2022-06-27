Analysts Set Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target at $183.11

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $165.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

