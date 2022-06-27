Analysts Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Target Price at C$64.54

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emera to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$59.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$15.74 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98. Emera has a 1 year low of C$55.96 and a 1 year high of C$65.23.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.2455408 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.95%.

About Emera (Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.