Analysts Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target at $48.63

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

KOD opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.97. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 223,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $1,335,883.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,142,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,398,181.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 816,015 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1,904.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 356,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 338,328 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2,581.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 181,315 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $3,479,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

