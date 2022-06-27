Analysts Set Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Target Price at $30.77

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUNMF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 94 to SEK 88 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $991.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.