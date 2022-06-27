Analysts Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) PT at $73.50

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $550.73 million, a P/E ratio of -189.63 and a beta of 0.92. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 126.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 251.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 56,261 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 31.8% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 533,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 128,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.