Analysts Set Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Target Price at $38.13

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Renault from €37.00 ($38.95) to €24.00 ($25.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Renault from €49.00 ($51.58) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Renault from €62.00 ($65.26) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($47.37) to €38.00 ($40.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of RNLSY opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Renault has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

