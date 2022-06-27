Analysts Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Target Price at C$71.42

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans purchased 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$71.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,906.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at C$212,185.73. Also, Director Richard Prior acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$66.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$789,568.75. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,394 shares of company stock valued at $167,093 and sold 57,480 shares valued at $4,231,619.

Shares of TRP opened at C$66.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$65.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.36. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$57.71 and a 1 year high of C$74.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.86.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4393319 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

